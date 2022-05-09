GMB's Richard Madeley replaced by Martin Lewis - and viewers are saying the same thing The financial journalist joined Susanna Reid on Monday

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley was absent from Monday morning's episode of the ITV breakfast show, with Martin Lewis taking his place.

Viewers of the programme were thrilled to see the Money Saving Expert founder back behind the GMB desk alongside regular presenter Susanna Reid.

The financial journalist, who has featured on the show several times over the years, celebrated his 50th birthday on the show.

Announcing his appearance on the programme on Monday, the official GMB Twitter account posted: "Happy birthday @MartinSLewis! What an honour that you'd want to spend it with us!"

Fans were quick to express their delight at the presenting duo, with one person tweeting: "@GMB often critical of GMB but with Martin Lewis and Susannah Reid they work well together and really hold MPs to account," while another added: "@GMB @MartinSLewis @susannareid100 Martin you are simply the best presenter alongside Susanna."

A third fan commented: "Not seen you on here before Martin, but a breath of fresh air, enjoyed @GMB for a change."

Martin Lewis joined Susanna Reid on GMB on Monday

Other viewers reached out to wish the journalist a happy birthday, with one person writing: "Happy 50th Birthday Martin! Thank you for all that you do, it's great to have trusted information on so many important issues. I know you don't want to, but wish you were the presenter full time!! You are brilliant!" while another simply added: "Happy Birthday Martin. Love when you are presenting."

A third fan commented: "Happy Birthday to you Martin, it's so great to see you presenting GMB with the lovely Susanna this Monday morning. Have a fabulous rest of your Birthday Sir."

Richard Madeley usually hosts the show alongside Susanna after accepting a permanent position on the show as a part-time presenter in November last year.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

