Good Morning Britain viewers criticise Richard Madeley following 'insensitive' comments

Good Morning Britain viewers have criticised presenter Richard Madeley for making "insensitive" comments during an interview with a Ukrainian woman on Monday morning.

The TV presenter, who hosted the programme alongside Susanna Reid, was interviewing former television journalist Olena Gnes, who is currently sheltering in a basement in Kyiv with her three children, when viewers took issue with his comments.

Speaking about an explosion that occurred at an apartment block close to where Olena is located, Richard said: "We know that two innocent people were killed, at least three injured. Those figures may go up as reports come in."

Viewers were quick to brand Richard's comments "insensitive" with some taking to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "Why would Richard Madeley feel the need to mention that two people have been killed in an explosion close to the apartment where they’re interviewing a mother and her children in a basement. Producers, please have a word, incredibly insensitive."

A second viewer added: "Awful. Tells the whole family in front of the children that a mother and child have just died in an apartment near them… Next sentence: what are you doing to reassure the children?!"

Richard Madeley hosted alongside Susanna Reid on Monday morning

Later on in the interview, Olena encouraged politicians in the West to take more action against Russia and quoted Winston Churchill: "This military expert and other politicians in the west remind me of a peacemaker who is feeding a crocodile, hoping that the crocodile will eat him last."

Richard Madeley responded: "What they are worried about, Olena, is the possibility which didn't exist when we were facing Hitler, is the possibility of this thing going nuclear. If NATO countries do take on Russia, do impose a no-fly zone, that could escalate things to an unthinkable degree."

GMB viewers branded Richard's comments "insensitive"

Viewers took to Twitter once again, taking issue with Richard explaining the possibility of nuclear war to Olena. One person wrote: "Perhaps it's not a good idea for Richard Madeley to start talking about the war going nuclear to that poor woman hiding in her basement with her three children in Kiev?" while another added: "Richard Madeley mansplaining the ‘no-fly zone’ situation to Ukrainian woman who clearly knows her [expletive]."

Good Morning Britains airs from 6am on weekdays on ITV.

