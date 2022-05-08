Will Kirk pays special tribute to wife following major achievement The couple tied the knot last year

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk paid a special tribute to his wife, Polly, on his Instagram Story on Saturday to celebrate her graduation.

The woodwork expert posted a photo of Polly, who is currently pregnant, wearing a graduation gown and a doctoral bonnet.

"What a wonderful day of celebrations! I couldn't be prouder of my wife, Dr Polly Kirk! X" he captioned the snap, followed by a graduation mortarboard hat emoji.

Polly is thought to have studied Psychology at the University of Exeter before gaining a doctorate in Education Psychology at Essex University.

The couple have been married since August last year, having tied the knot in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was planned for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will took to his Instagram Story on Saturday

Taking to Instagram to mark the day, Will shared a series of beautiful snaps from the wedding showing the couple posing for photos in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury. He captioned the post: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Polly's amazing achievement comes just over a month after Will announced that the couple are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram back in March, Will posted a photo of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front.

Will and Polly are expecting their first child

He added the caption: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

The restoration maestro has been busy preparing for the new baby by crafting some wooden toys. While appearing on an episode of Morning Live recently, Will revealed that he has been "whittling" a wooden elephant for his unborn baby.

