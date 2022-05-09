Succession writer Jesse Armstrong drops major hint about when the show will end The mastermind behind the show made a big reveal!

Succession writer Jesse Armstrong dropped a major hint about when the show will come to an end, shortly after he accepted the BAFTA award for best supporting actor on behalf of Matthew Macfadyen on Sunday.

Talking to the press Jesse said: "I don't think it should go on forever but we're still having fun at the moment."

The 51-year-old also made a very exciting announcement about the new season of the show. He said: "We’re almost wrapping up with the writing for season 4, here in London."

He continued: "The American writers come over, they’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character, and the world and what we’re doing on the show."

Jesse was pictured at the BAFTAs on Sunday

When asked about how the writing team create the infamous shocking twists on the show, Jesse explained: "Sometimes I come in with an idea for one but mainly that's what the room is for, for putting the different things we think are gonna happen together and then not always, but sometimes finding those things which people find surprising which is great."

Michael Macfadyen was unable to attend the ceremony

The Peep Show creator also had glowing words for Matthew, who stars as Tom Wambsgan. He said: "Matthew is just a lovely guy so since it’s his night I'm not ashamed to say he’s just always a pleasure to work with, he’s got such a delicate response to if you have a note, he can do anything."

The relationship between Matthew's character Tom and Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, has proven particularly popular with viewers. Speaking about the hilarious-duo's relationship in the new season, Jesse revealed: "We've brainstormed it but it isn't written.

"I think the actors just like working together and they feed off it (the script) and we feed off them, it's like a merry-go-round."

