Succession star Kieran Culkin's sad family history revealed

Keiran Culkin has been gracing screens for more than 30 years. The 39-year-old actor made his debut alongside his famous brother Macaulay Culkin in the 1990s holiday classic Home Alone and managed to successfully make the jump from child star to fully-fledged actor throughout the noughties.

He's now a TV regular, appearing in the likes of Fargo, Frasier and - of course - Succession. However, in stark comparison, he had huge difficulties in his childhood...

Kieran, as well as his seven siblings - Jennifer, Shane, Dakota, Macaulay, Quinn, Christian and Rory - were raised as performers from an early age, encouraged by their father, Christopher' Kit' Culkin, who was also an actor.

In his 2007 memoir, Kieran's famous brother Macauley claimed that their father was "physically and mentally abusive" toward him and caused him to emancipate himself from his parents. While Keiran insists that he did not have the same "crazy, negative, awful, traumatic experiences as a child actor" as Macaulay, he did tell The Hollywood Reporter that his father "wasn't a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent".

Kieran with his brother Macauley and parents Kit and Patricia

He added: "I never looked at him as Dad. He didn't really belong here, and when he was finally gone for good, it made the most sense." At one point, when he was really young, Kit even disappeared for three weeks, leaving Keiran's mother, Patricia Brentrup, alone to look after the large family. The couple would eventually split in 1995 when Keiran was 13 years old.

Keiran stars as Roman Roy on hit drama Succession

The family was also struck by tragedy in 2008 when Kierans' sister Dakota, who the family referred to as Cody, sadly died at the age of 29 after being involved in a car accident.

"That's the worst thing that's ever happened, and there's no sugarcoating that one," Kieran said of his sister's death, adding: "It's always going to be devastating. I still weep about it out of nowhere. Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I'm weeping.

"Sometimes it's knowing that she's not going to meet my kids and they don't get to have her, and it's hard to describe what she was like."

