CLON --- Succession season three: everything we know so far

Succession season two ended in a major cliffhanger, leaving viewers desperate to find out the fallout of Kendall Roy's betrayal against his father, Logan. However, despite season two concluding in October 2019, we're still waiting for new episodes. So when will season three be out? Find out everything we know so far here...

When will Succession season three be released?

After pre-production was shut down due to the pandemic in early 2020, and it has recently been confirmed that season three has finally begun filming - meaning that we might have a while to wait.

WATCH: Are you all caught up with Succession?

Speaking to Deadline about when the new series could be released, HBO boss Casey Bloys said that in a "normal world" the show would be out by the end of 2021, adding: "But that would mean we don’t get hit with any Covid delays. It’s hard to predict right now". Finger's crossed!

What will Succession season three be about?

Although we have had very little information in terms of the plot, Mathew MacFayden opened up about final moments of season two, where Kendall betrays his father by refusing to take the fall for the Cruise Ship scandal and accuses Logan of having knowledge of the cover-ups. While on Rob Brydon's YouTube show, he said: "I know a little bit [about season three]. I can't divulge obviously but it's very exciting.

Season two saw Kendall betray his father

"It's actually in a really mouthwatering place because it's so beautifully set up with the twist at the end. But it looks like cousin Greg has gone to the Dark Side... to team Kendall."

Brian Cox, who plays Logan, also opened up about season three to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen. But then [creator Jesse Armstrong told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say.

Speaking about Logan, he added: "I think he's also now got a whole new respect for Roman because he feels that Roman has come of age. Roman's defence of Gerri, which is very admirable, but more so his recognising the fallacy of the whole Middle Eastern trip."

What will happen to Logan in season three?

Who will be in Succession season three's cast?

While season three will see the return of stars including Brian Cox as head of the Roy family, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Shiv, Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans and Greg Hirsch as cousin Greg, it will also welcome a host of new characters.

Kieran Culkin plays Roman Roy

Back in January, Variety reported that the new names joining the all-star cast included Love & Basketball actress Sanaa Lathan, Broadway star Linda Emond and K-Pop singer and Mortal Engines actress Jihae.

Saana will take on the role of Lisa Arthur, who is described as a "high-profile, well-connected New York lawyer", while Linda is set to play Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Meanwhile, Jihae will be taking on the role of Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant.

