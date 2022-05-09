A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies opens up about difficult break-up The star has confirmed she is dating someone new

Former A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies has spoken candidly about breaking up with someone she had been dating back in March 2022, explaining that it was a difficult thing to do.

Chatting to The Sun, she explained: "I actually broke up with someone yesterday – it was [expletive]. I think it was the right thing." She jokily added: "Men are intimated by me, I don’t know why, I’m really nice."

The TV personality confirmed to the very exciting news that she is dating someone new to the Express in May, but has remained tight-lipped over the romance. However, she did speak about her frustrations that a former flame is still making headlines. She said: "This is so frustrating - I dated [my soldier ex] three years ago and it was for like a few months. But because he was a war hero, people were splashing it everywhere. I've not spoken to him for a long time."

Danni is having a very busy time after leaving the hit property show earlier this year, and opened up about her decision to say goodbye to the series.

Speaking to HELLO!, she explained: "I had done it for six years, I've learnt an awful lot about television and filming, but also about property abroad. I've met lots of wonderful people and had a great time, but as everybody did during lockdown, I had time to reflect and have a think about what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go.

"I think, like any job, I kind of felt like it was time for a bit of a change, and I guess that's because variety is the spice of life and I like trying new things. It's really tricky when you're trying to start a relationship and you're packing your bag every few weeks although, Jasmine married a cameraman so I know shouldn't really have that problem, but it was time for me to think about other things in life. It was the right time, really."

