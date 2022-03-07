Jasmine Harman fights back tears as she shares pride in Laura Hamilton for embracing 'new chapter' The presenters of A Place in the Sun are close friends

Jasmine Harman was close to tears as she shared her pride in her good friend and A Place in the Sun co-star Laura Hamilton, for embracing a new chapter in her life. The pair were speaking about their close bond and sisterhood as part of HELLO!'s International Women's Day digital issue when they were overcome with emotion.

When asked about the moment they were most proud of each other, Jasmine said of Laura, who announced her split from husband Alex Goward in January: "For me, the time that I felt most proud of Laura is genuinely right now, because she is forging ahead with this new chapter of her life.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman overcome with emotion as she praises close friend Laura Hamilton

"And she is making some amazing progress and amazing choices with what she's doing for herself and also for her children."

"I'm going to cry," Laura said, touched by her friend's words.

Welling up, Jasmine added: "But having made some major changes to be able to come through and absolutely take life by the horns and just smash it… She's so motivated in doing all this stuff and I just see this lovely future stretching out ahead of you, for you and for the children. I'm so proud of you."

In the exclusive interview, Jasmine and Laura also spoke about their first meeting on A Place in the Sun ten years ago, and how their personal lives have run parallel to each other, including giving birth to their firstborns within weeks of each other.

"Jas is the queen of A Place in the Sun," said Laura of her co-star who has presented the show since 2004. "What I love about Jas is, obviously, she's done the show for almost twice as long as I have, but she was incredibly welcoming. And then in the ten years since I joined, we've gone through the same experiences together.

The presenters met on A Place in the Sun ten years ago

"We had two children at the same time and our children have had the same experience of travelling together, being on the road. We know what each other's been going through. And now our children know each other and they play together."

Jasmine added: "Laura and I went through our first pregnancies at the same time. Our due dates were only a week apart."

"I was quite nervous, actually, about meeting Jas," said Laura. "A Place in the Sun is a very well-known and much-loved show. Jas is a massive part of it and I was thinking, 'What's it going to be like, meeting her?' But she is just a wonderful person and she was so welcoming. It was from that moment I thought, I can phone her whenever I need.

"She's a shoulder to cry on, she'll always listen. I love Jas to bits. She's one of the nicest, most beautiful people you will ever meet."

