Natasha Raskin Sharp's followers were full of support for the Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip star after she shared a video on her Instagram for a very special reason.

The TV presenter and art dealer could be seen in a video in front of a painting at the Glasgow Art Club. Natasha was there to help raise money for Ukraine with a charity art auction, which took place over the weekend.

WATCH: Natasha Raskin Sharp shares news of the auction with her followers

Natasha explained in the video: "This is the Gerard Burns painting 'Girl at the Glasgow Art Club' lot number 10 in today's charity auction, Art for Ukraine, which happens to be at the Glasgow Art Club."

She continued: "I'm standing in the gorgeous Charles Rennie Mackintosh Gallery right now. Head to exhibitauctions.co.uk to register to bid and to take part in today's live auction, starting at 2pm. Proceeds are going to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain so, if you can, dig deep!"

Natasha also shared this video to her Instagram

Plenty of Natasha's followers were quick to praise the art expert on her charitable venture. One person commented: "Well done Natasha, fantastic." A second added: "Good luck xx Every penny counts that helps someone who is struggling to stay alive. Much appreciated Natasha xx." A third also wrote: "Fabulous work!" followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

The auction has been something Natasha has been keen to promote on her social media to raise plenty of awareness. She previously provided details of the auction to her followers ahead of the event: "You can register to bid if you're thinking of bidding live, or in fact if you can't make it to the live auction, you can bid right now, an absentee bid."

Natasha appears on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip

Natasha isn't the only one on a mission to raise as much money as possible for those involved in the terrifying conflict in Ukraine. Her father, Philip, is also keen to help and has donated his own art work to the same auction.

Natasha, clearly a proud daughter, shared a rare photo of her dad on Instagram and wrote: "This is my dad, Philip (I love this photo of him!) One of his paintings, 'Time and Tide' (lot 7) is in the upcoming charity auction 'Art For Ukraine'.

"100% of the proceeds of this painting will be donated to The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. Click the link in bio to check it out… or just swipe right!"

