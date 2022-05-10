Gogglebox star Lee gives update on Jenny’s health after operation

Gogglebox star Lee has given fans an update on Jenny’s recovery after she was unable to attend the BAFTAs - and missed an episode of the hit Channel 4 show, due to undergoing an operation in hospital.

Speaking to their followers on Instagram, Lee revealed that Jenny was still in hospital following her operation, but will be coming home this week - and we can’t wait to see her back on the show soon!

WATCH: Lee gives an update on how Jenny is doing

He said: "Just on update on Jenny, yes she has had an operation but it's been on the waiting list for two years and it came during BAFTA week. I'm totally gutted that she couldn't be by my side last night and she was as well. But she's doing well, and she's out this week."

The TV personality continued: "I’ve told her all the well wishes she has been having, and she wanted to say thank you. And I wanted to say thank you for caring!"

We're wishing her a speedy recovery!

While on the red carpet for the special Awards ceremony, in which Gogglebox won for Best Reality and Constructed Factual, he told HELLO! And other reporters: "Yeah, she's not very well. She’s had an operation. She’s doing well though. She was invited but [the appointment was in BAFTA week]. She's doing well. You can't turn down an NHS operation, can you?"

Lee didn’t specify what the operation was for, and fans have been hoping to see the two best pals back on the show soon. One person tweeted: "I do love this show, but it's just not the same without #Lee and #Jenny #Gogglebox," while another asked: "Where's Jenny and Lee tonight? #Gogglebox." A third added: "Missing my favourites Jenny and Lee @leegogglebox #Gogglebox," while plenty more agreed.

