Gogglebox star Marcus Luther has famous son who never appears on show - details Marcus and his partner Mica are firm fan favourites on the show

Marcus Luther and his partner Mica are firm fan favourites on Gogglebox thanks to their sweet, banter-filled relationship, but did you know that they have some very famous family members?

MORE: Gogglebox's Lee Riley gives health update on co-star Jenny following fan concern

While the pair share one son, Yasha, Mica has two daughters from a previous relationship, Sachelle and Shuggy, who have previously appeared on the hit Channel 4 show, Marcus also has a son from a previously relationship, Shiloh Defreitas - however, the 22-year-old isn’t likely to appear on the series, as he is pretty famous in his own right!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenny in tears on Gogglebox

The celeb is a popular boxer who uses the moniker 'Sugar Shy', and has a hugely impressive social media fanbase of 11.9k followers! He has taken part in matches at the O2, and was likely to be trained by his dad, who is a boxing coach and gym owner. Handy!

Shy has a huge Instagram following

Previously speaking proudly about his son to the BBC, Marcus said: "I'm known for Gogglebox but now people will see that I'm not just about sitting on the sofa. I'm about boxing and have been for years.

"Shy told me that he'd never let me pull him out of a fight and would rather die in the ring - but he's my baby. He doesn't want me to throw in the towel but am I going to sit there and watch my son potentially die in the ring? We love the sport but I'll always choose my boy over boxing, any day of the week."

MORE: Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford hints at new relationship with sweet snap

MORE: Inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's beautiful friendship

Hilariously, Shiloh once filmed an episode of Gogglebox with his dad, but it did not go according to plan. Marcus explained: "Gogglebox is not for everyone. Not everyone can 'Goggle'. He's too aggressive. Me and him just argued so I told him to sling his hook. The producers were trying to help him out but then he'd go off on one again. No Gogglebox for him, he's a fighter."

Shy filmed an episode of Gogglebox

Marcus often shares snaps of his family, and posted one of himself play fighting with his son back in May 2021, writing: "Face off between me and @sugarshy_ Hopefully he knows I'm joking and that I don't actually wanna fight him......... EVER."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.