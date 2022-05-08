Gogglebox's Lee Riley gives health update on co-star Jenny following fan concern The fan favourites were missing from Friday's episode

Gogglebox star Lee Riley has given an update on his co-star Jenny Newby following the pair's absence from the latest edition of the Channel 4 show.

Appearing on the red carpet at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening, the fan favourite revealed that his friend has recently had an operation.

WATCH: Jenny is often in tears on Gogglebox - much to Lee's amusement!

"Yeah, she's not very well," he told HELLO! and other journalists at the TV BAFTAs. "She's had an operation.

"She's doing well though. She was invited but [the appointment was in BAFTA week]. She's doing well. You can't turn down an NHS operation, can you?"

The comment comes after fans were left concerned following Friday's instalment of the popular reality show, which saw Jenny and Lee missing from the programme.

Jenny recently had an operation

One person took to Twitter writing: "I do love this show, but it's just not the same without #Lee and #Jenny #Gogglebox," while another asked: "Where's Jenny and Lee tonight? #Gogglebox."

A third added: "Missing my favourites Jenny and Lee @leegogglebox #Gogglebox," while plenty more agreed.

Another fan-favourite pair that have been missing from the show recently are Ellie and Izzi Warner. The sisters from Leeds are taking a break from filming after Ellie's partner Nat Eddleston was hit by a car during a night out in Leeds in March.

Nat reportedly suffered a broken neck and two collapsed lungs. At the time of the event, the West Yorkshire Police released an initial statement which read: "The pedestrian remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Ellie and Izzi have been missing from the show for the past few weeks

Back in April, the police confirmed that the driver of the car, who they had previously been looking for, "was questioned" in connection with the incident.

Ellie and Nat, who have been together for quite some time, bought their first home together last year.

Last March, the couple revealed that they had purchased a 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds which they planned to decorate with a "pop of colour" and "second-hand finds".

Gogglebox is available to watch on All4.

