Why were Jenny and Lee missing from latest episode of Gogglebox? Find out here The beloved cast members did not appear on Friday night's episode

The latest series of Gogglebox continued on Friday with the likes of brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie, South Londoners Marcus and Mica and the Siddiqui family taking their places on the sofa to share their takes on the week's biggest and best shows.

However, fans were left concerned as, alongside Ellie and Izzi Warner - who are taking a break from filming following a loved one's tragic accident - another pair of beloved cast members were missing.

WATCH: Jenny is often in tears on Gogglebox - much to Lee's amusement!

Best friends Jenny and Lee, who have been regulars on the Channel 4 reality show since 2014, did not make an appearance in the episode. The fan favourite duo who are known for their hilarious banter usually film from inside Lee's holiday caravan in Sand le Mere on the East Yorkshire coast.

Taking to Twitter, several viewers enquired after the pair after it became obvious that they were missing from the episode. "I do love this show, but it's just not the same without #Lee and #Jenny #Gogglebox," one fan wrote, while another asked: "Where's Jenny and Lee tonight? #Gogglebox."

A third added: "Missing my favourites jenny and lee @leegogglebox #Gogglebox," while plenty more agreed.

Jenny and Lee's absence sparked concern among fans of the show

So where are Jenny and Lee? Although the two haven't explained their absence, it seems that they simply took a break from filming so that Lee could fit in a short trip back to his other home in Cyprus.

Last week, Lee revealed on the pair's joint Instagram page, @jennyandlee_gogglebox, that he had travelled back to his permanent residence on the Mediterranean island that he shares with his partner Steve. As Gogglebox is often filming a week ahead of time, it's probably the reason why he and Jenny don't appear in the latest show.

Lee revealed last week that he was in Cyprus with his partner Steve

Sharing a sweet snap of the two of them with their arms around each other, he gushed: "Love being home if only a short visit to see your loved one."

The pair have been together for over 26 years, with Lee splitting his time between his two homes in order to film for the reality show. Meanwhile, Jenny has been married to husband Ryan for a number of years, and no doubt used the break from filming to spend time with her loved one too.

