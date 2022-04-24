Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford hints at new relationship with sweet snap 

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford may have hinted at a new relationship in her latest Instagram post, and we need details! The fan favourite of the Channel 4 show shared a snap of herself, her brother Pete and his wife Paige attending a wedding, where she posed alongside a mysterious man.

Sophie looked great in a pretty pink, blue and white dress with white stamped sandals, while the man posing with her appeared to co-ordinate with her by wearing a pink tie. She captioned the post: "Congratulations Jack and Emma," accompanied by a love heart emoji and celebrate emoji.

Fans were quick to wonder about Sophie’s new potential flame, with one writing: "Is Sophie loved up?" Another person added: "I do hope she is. She deserves it," while a third person added: "I was wondering too," with a love heart eye emoji.

Gogglebox viewers are huge fans of siblings Sophie and Pete, and were delighted when Pete’s wife Paige and their son Jimmy made a special appearance on the show. While chatting to her on the phone, Paige's voice could be heard on the other end of the phone before Pete wrapped up their conversation. "Alright well I'll let you go and sort Jimmy out. I love you, miss you, bye bye," he said before making kissing noises and hanging up.

Has Sophie found love?

Sophie then turned to her brother and jokingly asked: "Wrong number?" before Pete quipped back: "Dad."

Paige is an emergency services call handler and has a degree in English and linguistics. The TV star has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, but it's believed that they have been together since at least October 2020 as that's when Pete shared his first Instagram photo featuring his other half.

