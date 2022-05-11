Where is Our Father's Donald Cline now? The former doctor has fathered over 50 children

Netflix's disturbing new documentary, Our Father, tells the story of leading fertility doctor Donald Cline who covertly inseminated many of his female patients and fathered over 50 children by swapping donated sperm for his own.

But where is the disgraced doctor now? Read on to find out more about Donald and if he was prosecuted for his deception.

Who is Donald Cline?

Donald was once described as the "best infertility doctor in Indianapolis" and had many hopeful parents-to-be flocking to his surgery with dreams of receiving top treatment.

Unbeknownst to his clients, he was inseminating his own sperm into his female patients and fathered over 50 children between 1979 and 1986, only stopping due to the worsening AIDS crisis.

Netflix's documentary follows Jacoba Ballard, who, after taking an at-home fertility test, discovered that she had dozens of half-siblings whose mothers had visited Donald's clinic.

Donald covertly inseminated his female patients using his own sperm

"When I opened up Ancestry [a genealogy site], I had over 3,000 hits," said one of the half-siblings featured in Netflix's new documentary. "All of these random names were popping up, and it said 'Close Family'," added another.

Where is Donald Cline now?

Donald, who is now in his 80s, has been laying low since his scandal came to light. Despite Donald's shocking deceit, his fertility fraud is not classed as a crime under federal or state law in Indiana and so his victims have struggled to find "adequate legal justice".

Donald has not spent any time behind bars for his terrible actions. In 2017, he was convicted on two felony counts of obstructing the criminal investigation into his actions. He was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence.

Donald fathered over 50 children

At the time of his sentencing, Donald apologised "for the pain my actions have caused".

He continued to work at his practice until 2009 and in 2018 was stripped of his medical licence by the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana, which barred him from practising ever again.

Our Father is available to stream on Netflix from 11 May.

