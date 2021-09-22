Silent Witness: viewers outraged by shock death of main character  

Silent Witness viewers were gobsmacked when the new team member, Dr Adam Yuen, was killed in the latest episode of the hit crime show.

In the drama, Adam identified that Professor Alan Cowley was the murderer behind the deaths of Wilfred Okoye and Dr Emily Braithwaite. When Alan realised that Adam knew his secret, he ran him over, killing him.

Needless to say, fans were shocked by the major twist in the tale, with one writing: “What on earth!!!! So #SilentWitness brings in a brilliant character to the team - Dr Adam Yuen (Jason Wong). Funny, irritates the hell out of the others, a cute family man. Then they kill him!! Why??? We need a shower scene & Adam's death was just Nikki's nightmare.”

Another person added: “#SilentWitness did they send the world's slowest moving paramedics to assist Adam?? 2 chest pumps for life-saving measures and gave up! Was their shift about to finish? Did they think ‘[Expletive] it! A pathologist is here already. Let's bounce?’” A third person tweeted: “What the hell just happened with Adam?!?!”

Were you surprised by Adam's shock death?

Others praised Jason Wong’s performance, with one writing: “Well played @JasonCWong. Very moving performance tonight on #SilentWitness." Jason also opened up about his exit on Twitter, writing: “Thank you all for your support. It’s been a truly wonderful experience being part of the #SilentWitness family and watch this space for more projects from me. @EmiliaFox @MrDavidCaves @lawrencetill.”

Genesis Lynea has now joined the team as newcomer Simone Tyler. Speaking about the role, she told BBC: “It’s been a lovely surprise to film a project during such a testing time, with so much to learn and sink my teeth into. It’s really fulfilling to learn a new way of thinking and seeing through the eyes of Simone - as she learns, I learn.

"The science of forensics is very intricate work and it’s been fun to play alongside the Silent Witness team. Watch this space!"

