The Daily Lowdown: Coldplay speak out after their recent tour criticism

Not only that, but Eurovision superstar Sam Ryder makes a tour announcement.

Coldplay have responded to recent criticism while embarking on their eco-friendly Music of the Sphere's world tour. The band, fronted by Chris Martin, came under fire for partnering with an oil company, Neste, to cut their touring emissions by half – with some pointing out the company's use of palm oil and its effect on the planet. Chris and his bandmates said in a statement they don't claim to have got their mission for a sustainable and low carbon impact tour completely correct but insisted they were assured the company guaranteed a sustainable work ethos.

In a pleasant surprise twist for the UK, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder is now the second favourite to win this year's annual song contest – but his success is showing no sign of slowing down as Sam will be heading off on his European tour later this year. The star, who will be singing his track Space Man for the upcoming final, announced to his fans that his rescheduled tour dates will commence from October and those who are yet to buy tickets can purchase them when they go on sale on Friday.

Lorde fans listen up! The singer has launched her own radio station, titled SolarSystm. The new station will feature the Green Light star providing some track selections as well as clips of Lorde looking back at her life and career, and some key moments that inspired and shaped it too. Lorde said the station, which is on Sonos, is like stepping into her brain, giving fans the chance to listen to songs that meant so much to her.

Harry Styles is thought to be dropping a new music video soon

Harry Styles upcoming music video is set to be an extravagant affair as the singer reportedly went to circus school in order to prepare for filming. The track is yet to be revealed, but the video is set to include some eye-catching costumes in typical Harry fashion, as well as some impressive stunts performed by the As It Was star. It's reported that Harry attended a circus school in order to learn difficult acrobatics for the video which is described as a spectacle. We can't wait to see it…

And Prince William and Kate Middleton are embarking on a string of important engagements for Mental Health Awareness week – but the couple have proved they can have some fun while working. The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge seemingly bent a royal rule while greeting members of the public in Glasgow before visiting the Wheatley Group. Generally, royals do not accept photographs but Kate and William happily posed for a rare selfie with one delighted well-wisher.

