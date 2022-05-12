Johnny Depp: Daughter Lily-Rose's comments amid Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp's private life has been forced into the spotlight amid his ongoing trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The intense public interest surrounding the pair not only impacts Johnny and Amber – but also their loved ones, including Johnny's two children, daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.

WATCH: Johnny Depp testifies in court against Amber Heard

The famous family rarely speak about each other in interviews, despite the fact that Lily-Rose has followed in her father's acting footsteps.

And while she has never issued a direct statement regarding Amber's claims of abuse, she has let it be known how she feels about her dad.

Lily-Rose Depp with her mother, Vanessa Paradis

In a since-deleted Instagram post in 2016, she defended her father as news of Amber's allegations first broke.

"My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and her father.

Johnny seen with his two children, Lily-Rose and Jack

Indeed, her relationship with Johnny remains strong. At the start of his defamation trial in April 2022, the actor expressed he felt the need to "clear the record" for the sake of Lily-Rose and son Jack.

"Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16," he said of Amber's abuse allegations.

The star on the stand at the defamation trial

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose's relationship with Amber was recently brought into sharp focus, with Johnny revealing on the stand that his daughter had chosen not to attend their wedding.

"My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said during his court testimony. "She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons."

Johnny and Amber were married from 2015 - 2017

It stands at odds with Amber's own remarks, having insisted that the pair had a close bond.

"I felt protective over Lily-Rose and concerned and naturally they were not my children, it's not my place and I understand that, I know it's a sensitive subject, so I understand why Johnny got so upset with me," she said on the stand, while alleging Johnny's drug use.

Johnny shares his two children with French beauty Vanessa

What is crystal clear is that Johnny adores his daughter. "Lily's really together, she's a sharp kid and one of the smartest human beings I have ever met," he told the Daily Mail in 2015.

"Whatever she is doing, if she needs any advice, I'm there for her. Kids are going to make their own decisions, but I guess that the only thing you can do as a parent is to offer support. And I do."

