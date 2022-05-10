The Daily Lowdown: Joe Alwyn talks songwriting with girlfriend Taylor Swift for the first time HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Joe Alwyn talking about collaborating with Taylor Swift and Travis Scott being announced as performer at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.

MORE: Conversations With Friends star reveals Taylor Swift's reaction to intimate scenes with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Not only that, Prince Charles stepped in for Her Majesty the Queen for the State Opening of Parliament after the monarch was forced to pull out due to "episodic mobility issues". Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

We're sending our condolences to singer-songwriter Nick Cave, who announced his son, Jethro Lazenby, has died aged 31. Nick, who fronts the band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, confirmed the sad news in a short statement, stating with much sadness his son had died and that the family would be grateful for privacy. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn has opened up about the couple collaborating on her album Folklore for the first time. The actor, who was credited as co-writer on the songs Betty and Exile under a pseudonym, revealed that his contribution came about accidentally, describing the collab as 'off the cuff' while the pair were messing around at home. Meanwhile, Joe is set to front the upcoming BBC drama Conversations with Friends alongside Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane which is out later this month.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Camila Cabello lands an unexpected headline gig

MORE: 5 incredible new shows you won't want to miss in May

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift are thought to have been dating for five years now

Travis Scott is set to perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The rapper, who has been making a comeback to music following the Astroworld Festival Tragedy last November, will be taking to the stage alongside some other big names including Florence and the Machine, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The awards will take place on the 16 May in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Diddy.

Biffy Clyro are currently embarking on their North America tour but were recently forced to pull out of shows in Los Angeles due to an 'illness' in the band. The rock group announced on social media that they were devastated to announce they'd made the difficult decision to cancel their performance at The Belasco Theatre due to an illness in the band. Biffy didn't clarify the details of the illness but promised to make it up to their fans.

Prince Charles stepped in for the Queen for the State Opening of Parliament

And Prince Charles stepped in for his mother the Queen to attend the State Opening of Parliament. The Prince of Wales, who was joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his son Prince William, delivered the speech on behalf of the monarch in a historic moment after the Queen was forced to pull out of her appearance due to 'episodic mobility problems'. It is the first time in almost 60 years she has missed the ceremonial occasion, and we're wishing Her Majesty a speedy recovery!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.