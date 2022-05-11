The Daily Lowdown: Dua Lipa talks being single following split from Anwar Hadid

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing the so-called Wagatha Christie trial and Dua Lipa opening up about being single.

Not only that, Halsey has given a big health and tour update and there's some exciting news about BTS anthology album. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

The so-called Wagatha Christie trial is continuing at the High Court in central London and will see Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney once again go head-to-head in their high profile libel case. But it's not just the trial that is keeping Coleen and Wayne Rooney busy as the husband and wife were spotted filming with a camera crew near to the court house after the trial was adjourned. It's thought the Rooneys have signed a deal to make a documentary to tell Coleen's side of the story. The trail goes on for seven days and will see the two celebrities once again try to clear their name after Coleen alleged in 2019 that Rebekah was selling stories about her to the press – a claim Rebekah denies.

Dua Lipa has opened up about being single following the singer's split from model Anwar Hadid. The Levitating star told US Vogue she was feeling content and the next chapter in her life is focused on being "good with being alone" after she and the model broke up last December. Anwar is the younger brother of fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid, and the couple were together for two years before they called it quits.

Following a recent severe allergic reaction, singer Halsey has provided an important update on their health and upcoming tour. The star, who was hospitalised in April after suffering anaphylaxis, told their followers they were still looking for the root cause of their health issues but that the tour is set to go ahead as planned.

BTS' anthology album is set to feature some previously unheard demos. Fans were overjoyed when the news of the three-disc record, titled Proof, was announced, but there's even more to be excited about as the K-Pop group are set to include unreleased demos of some fan-favourite tracks, as well as three brand new songs and some old classics that fans know and love. The record is slated for release on 10 June and the band says it'll reflect the "thoughts and ideas of BTS' past, present and future."

And singer Emelie Sande has said she wants her latest album, Let's Say For Instance, to heal people following the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Apple Music, the Read All About It star explained that her previous academic study of medicine, and seeing her doctor friends work on the frontline inspired her to help heal people through her new music. The artist added she wanted to connect, heal and give something beyond entertainment to her fans.

