Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! Today, we're discussing the TV BAFTAs, Camila Cabello's headline gig at a big sporting event this month and the news of a brand new face joining Doctor Who.

MORE: BAFTA TV Awards 2022: see the complete list of winners

We're also talking about Kendrick Lamar dropping his new song ahead of the release of Mr Morale and the Big Steppers, plus Rita Ora's new acting role. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's podcast:

The biggest night in television saw some famous names all attend the TV baftas 2022 to celebrate the best shows from the past year. Some of the biggest wins of the night went to Big Zuu for his Big Eats series, Jodie Comer for her performance in drama, Help, and Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis – who won the award for Must-See Moment for their moving performance during last year's series. Rose, who was the first deaf competitor on the show, said how the award was helping to raise more awareness for the deaf community. However, some were disappointed after Channel 4's It's A Sin, which was nominated for 11 awards, failed to pick up any trophies. You can see the full list of winners over on hello mag .com.

MORE: Succession writer Jesse Armstrong drops major hint about when the show will end

MORE: Katy Perry pays tribute to rarely seen mother on American Idol

Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the new Doctor

One of the other big names who was the talk of the awards held in London was Ncuti Gatwa who, just hours before the ceremony kicked off, was announced as the new face of Doctor Who. The actor, who is perhaps best known for playing Eric in Netflix's Sex Education, told press on the red carpet he was 'deeply honoured' to land the part. Ncuti will take over from Jodie Whittaker who departs from the sci-fi series later this year.

Camila Cabello has been announced as the headline act for this year's UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony. The Havanna singer will head to Paris for the iconic sporting event taking place on the 28 May and will see Liverpool take on Real Madrid. Camilla will be putting on a spectacular set which will see her perform a medley of her biggest hits including some from her latest album, Familia. The performance is also geared up to be a carnival themed celebration, with Camilla explaining in a statement she wants to combine the spirit of her Latin heritage and the feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world.

MORE: David Tennant’s wife Georgia has best reaction to Doctor Who casting news

Camila Cabello is headlining the Champions League Final opening ceremony

Kendrick Lamar fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming new album, Mr Morales and the Steppers, but the rapper has given listeners a taste of what's to come with his new track – The Heart Part 5. The song, which is Kendrick's first solo release since 2018, was released alongside an accompanying music video in which the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist can be seen morphing into several deepfakes of well-known faces including Will Smith and Kanye West. Kendrick's new album is due for release on 13 May.

And Rita Ora has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming tv project, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The series, which is a spin-off from the popular DreamWorks movie franchise, will see Rita take on the role of Wandering Blade. The Anywhere singer will join the likes of Jack Black and James Hong who are reprising their roles for the new project which will land on the streaming platform later this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.