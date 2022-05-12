What's on Netflix this weekend? 7 new shows and films to look out for Savage Beauty, Our Father and more…

There's plenty of new shows to look out for this weekend on Netflix. Whether it's a true-crime documentary film which has got everyone talking or a new series of a reality show that will have you hooked – there's something for everyone.

MORE: Will Sex Education season four be cancelled? Here's what we know

Here's seven shows coming to the streaming platform that should definitely be on your watch list. Enjoy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Father is now on Netflix - see the official trailer for shocking documentary

Savage Beauty – 12 May

Are you excited to watch this new drama series? Savage Beauty tells the story of Don and Grace Bhengu, who, fifteen years ago, tested a toxic products on a group of children living on the streets. However, two survivors return to seek revenge.

Savage Beauty is out now

The Lincoln Lawyer – 13 May

If you were a fan of the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly and, of course, the 2011 film starring Matthew McConaughey, then you'll probably like this. The synopsis for the new show reads: "Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles."

MORE: Martin Henderson shares disappointing update after huge Virgin River season four news

MORE: Schitt's Creek is leaving Netflix – and fans aren't happy

Netflix has made a new adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights – 13 May

New Heights tells the story of Mick Wyss who lives a life well and truly in the fast lane thanks to his high-flying corporate job. However, a sudden death in the family forces him back home to the countryside farm where his family reside. Mick is then forced to figure out what to do with the farm after a local mayor makes a lucrative offer, finding himself torn between business and family.

New Heights sounds like the perfect weekend watch

Senior Year – 13 May

Love Rebel Wilson? Look out for the comedy star in this brand new film which is set to be the perfect weekend film to watch. "After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a coma, she awakens 20 years later (present day) in the body of a 37-year-old woman," the synopsis explains. "But having only aged physically and knowing nothing else, she returns to reclaim her seat at the popular table and win the prom queen crown that has eluded her."

We can't wait to watch Rebel Wilson in her new movie

Bling Empire – 13 May

If you're a fan of Bling Empire then you'll be pleased to know that the second season arrives on Friday! All the favourites are set to return for another batch of episodes that promise even more "luxury, glamour and crazy."

Bling Empire is back!

42 Days of Darkness – 11 May

42 Days of Darkness focuses on Veronica who goes missing. Her sister, Cecilia, embarks on a quest to find her while battling against the negligence of the authorities, society's prejudices, and harassment from the media.

42 Days of Darkness sounds gripping

Our Father – 11 May

This shocking true-crime film has had everyone talking, and we can see why! After Jacoba Ballard did an at-home DNA test, she discovered seven half-siblings – a number that defied best practices of infertility medicine.

Our Father has lots of Netflix fans talking

Joining together with her fellow relatives, who were all born of sperm donors, the group discover a horrifying secret: Their parents' fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm – without their knowledge or consent.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.