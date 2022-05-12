Will Sex Education season four be cancelled? Here's what we know Fans have been left worried about the future of the Netflix show...

Sex Education has been hugely popular with Netflix audiences since it began airing in 2019. The comedy-drama is loved for its incredible cast and laugh-out-loud moments – although the racy scenes make the show certainly not one for the faint-hearted.

However, with the news that Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, fans have been left worried about the future of the award-winning sitcom. Find out more here…

While it was confirmed months ago, in November 2021, that the feel-good drama had been renewed for another eight episodes following the huge success of season three, it appears that production has yet to kick off.

It's not known when filming is set to begin, but given that Ncuti's schedule is soon to be jam-packed thanks to his new lead role on the smash-hit sci-fi series, it seems that they could run into some issues. However, Ncuti isn't the only cast member who has caught the eye of casting directors, with several other stars also having lots of other projects on the horizon.

Ncuti Gatwa has landed a huge role away from the Netflix show

While Ncuti and Emma Mackay are both billed to appear in the upcoming Barbie movie, Asa Butterfield and Aime Lou Wood's schedules also look incredibly busy, with plenty of projects to keep them busy. Lots of the other cast members have also landed huge roles away from the show, including Connor Swindells, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Gillian Anderson.

Aimee Lou Wood has weighed in on the future of the series

Meanwhile, Ncuti's co-star Aimee has previously opened up about the show ending sooner rather than later due to the fact that she, along with many other cast members, is "fast approaching 30".

She explained to Variety in January: "It's going to have to come to an end, which is sad, but also I feel like you should always leave them wanting more. Always end on a high instead of having people go, 'I really wish they would stop.'"

While she speculated future seasons of the show could follow the Moordale students as they head to university, she confessed: "I don't particularly want to be playing a fresher when I'm 45."

As for what will happen in the new episodes - if they air - Aimee admitted that she knows "basically nothing" at the moment, adding that she is "confused" about Moordale's future given the season three finale saw the school sold off to developers.

"I know a few little things about my character, but I really don't know much," she continued. "I hope they're going to continue to flourish because I felt like they were growing up in season three. It will be interesting to see them outside of the school more and in their own lives."

