Vigil star's new BBC drama Granite Harbour sounds seriously good - details

Small Axe star Romario Simpson and Murder Island actress Hannah Donaldson are set to star alongside Vigil's very own Gary Lewis in a new BBC drama Granite Harbour – and it looks seriously good.

The three-part drama series follows Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who arrives in Aberdeen as a recruit to Police Scotland. The official synopsis reads: "Having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard.

"However, he finds himself being sent to train as a Detective Constable in the Northeast of Scotland, he must quickly adapt to his new life in Aberdeen, a world away from anything this soldier has known before.

"Lindo finds an ally in his mentor, DCI Tara 'Bart' Bartlett, a razor-sharp, streetwise Aberdonian who is used to going solo. Together, this unlikely partnership must navigate the choppy waters of their first case – the murder of one of Aberdeen’s most recognisable faces from the Oil Industry. Suddenly, Lindo and Bartlett find themselves thrust into a corporate battle between old and new energy."

The series has been filming in Aberdeenshire and Glasgow, and Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland Louise Thornton said: "We are thrilled to have commissioned this new drama for the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One.

"Audiences will be treated to an intriguing and captivating story with strong characters that will play out against the dramatic city scape of Aberdeen and the Northeast. We are delighted to be working with our colleagues in BBC iPlayer to bring high quality content based in Scotland to audiences across the UK as part of our co-commissioning strategy."

Gaynor Holmes, Executive Producer, BBC Drama added: "We’re delighted to be working with LA Productions on this exciting new show. I can’t wait to see the story brought to life in its stunning Aberdeen setting by this brilliantly talented cast and crew."

