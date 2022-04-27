Call the Midwife reveals major news on season 12

Call the Midwife has revealed that filming for the upcoming season 12 has finally begun - and we are so happy about it!

MORE: Call the Midwife stars Laura Main and Stephen McGann reunite for special reason

While season 11 only finished airing in February, the cast have already returned to Nonnatus House in preparation for the new series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the hit show?

Announcing the news via the show's official social media accounts, the drama shared a photo of Jenny Agutter and Linda Bassett smiling while holding a clapperboard.

The caption read: "BREAKING NEWS!! Call the Midwife begins filming for Series 12! Hello all! WE’RE BACK!!!

MORE: Call the Midwife teases return of beloved character - and fans are thrilled

MORE: Call the Midwife's future beyond season 11 revealed

"We bring you this picture straight from the Nonnatus House set, where our team began filming again just a few hours ago on a brand new Christmas Special and Series 12 of Call the Midwife!

Filming for season 12 has begun

"This year Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane) were there to provide us with the traditional clapperboard shot that marks the beginning of the first scene of the new season."

The show also revealed that it hopes to share some "exclusive festive sneak peeks" from its Christmas set later this week and confirmed that series 12 will return in 2023.

Not long after the news, the account shared another exciting update, revealing that Helen George's Trixie has made her return to the show. In episode five of the latest series, Trixie left Nonnatus House to look after her godmother, who had taken ill in Italy.

Helen George has returned to the Call the Midwife set

After welcoming the actress back to set in the post, the BBC show wrote: "While Helen has been away she's had a little 'midwife calling' of her own to do, as she is now the proud mother of two! Her gorgeous new daughter, Lark, was born late last year, and Helen is now ready to get back into the saddle of her bicycle to minister to the women of Poplar once more!

"We are thrilled to have her back, and just can't wait to show you the next developments in Trixie's journey."

Call the Midwife will return for a new Christmas special, while season 12 will be released in 2023.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.