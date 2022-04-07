We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen George moved into a stunning London property back in 2020, but as the star usually keeps a low profile she hasn't shared many glimpses inside her home.

But during the week as she did a campaign for natural deodorant from Wild, she posted a small video from inside her living room, and we love the forest theme that she has gone with. Her walls were painted a relaxing shade of green with hand-painted trees dotted around. The branches of these trees continue with hand-painted leaves and flowers, and there was even a butterfly flitting amongst them.

WATCH: Helen George shares glimpse inside lavish living room

The rest of her living room looked similarly divine with a large blue sofa taking up most of the space, alongside a huge pile of books.

There was also a fitted light fixture on the wall and a serene painting that featured a dreamy vista.

In her video, Helen explained: "Hi, I just wanted to talk about the natural deodorant that I've been using, Wild.

We're in love with her walls!

"I've been looking for something natural for my skin with no chemicals and I found this and it does work. I literally never sit still and it works on me so it must be doing something right."

She added: "It comes with these little refills which are recyclable, so you do feel a bit less guilty about everything."

She then went on to show just how "simple" it was to refill the product.

Her living room used to be a lot brighter

Her living room has certainly changed a bit from the last time she showed it off, as the area sported bright colours rather than the relaxed tones it now does.

It used to feature a bright yellow velvet sofa topped with colour-clashing scatter cushions including a giant yellow and green pineapple as well as pink embroidered and leopard print designs. In the background, a shelf appeared to hold a selection of drinks next to the fireplace.

In another post, she posed for a photo ahead of an appearance on The One Show.

Helen stood in front of a black and cream fireplace with festive garlands draped across the mantelpiece and a black peacock fireguard in front. The walls were a soft yellow and there was a photo of giraffes hanging on the wall.

