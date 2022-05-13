The Essex Serpent: viewers have same reaction to new Tom Hiddleston drama What do you make of the opening episode?

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes’ much-anticipated series The Essex Serpent has finally landed on Apple TV+, and it sounds like viewers are already very impressed from the first two episodes.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the series so far, one person wrote: "It’s SO wonderful to watch your fav actor in something else, something NEW. I had time only for the first ep, but they captured the mood of the place (scenery, people) perfectly."

Another fan added: "I really enjoy watching The Essex Serpent so far, it’s very mysterious and catches those times perfectly. Tom Hiddleston is amazing and charming as always, they’re both great with Claire Danes. Can’t wait to see more episodes and later read the book." A third person simply wrote: "I NEED EPISODE 3 NOW!!"

Claire stars as Cora

Set in Victorian London, the series will tell the story of a widow from London named Cora who becomes engrossed by a local superstition of a mythical sea creature after relocating to a rural seaside village in Essex. As the synopsis reads: "She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar Will Ransome, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature."

Joining the two A-list stars in the series are a number of familiar faces, including Harry Potter stars Clémence Poésy and Frank Dillane, as well as Call the Midwife's Hayley Squires.

Will you be watching the show?

Of course, fans were also quick to swoon over the Night Manager actor, who has a passionate fan following. One fan tweeted: "Tom Hiddleston has the most stunning eyes!!! I'm in awe!" Another person posted: "No thoughts, head empty. Just Tom Hiddleston’s amazing and outstanding performance as William Ransome in #TheEssexSerpent. No words. This is pure poetry."

