Tom Hiddleston has fans swooning in The Essex Serpent trailer

Move aside Anthony Bridgerton! The new trailer for The Essex Serpent has finally landed, and sees Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star as unlikely friends who unite when townspeople become convinced that a mythical being is bringing doom onto their town. Needless to say, the new footage has fans swooning over Tom, who plays the town’s pastor, Will Ransome.

In the new clip, Cora struggles to deal with the town’s reaction to her presence there, while Will battles with his feelings for Cora while married to his sweet and timid wife, Stella. Taking to Twitter to discuss the exciting new trailer, plenty of people were quick to comment on Tom’s role, with one writing: "TOM HIDDLESTON AS WILL RANSOME HIDDLES IS SO ROMANTIC OH GOD."

WATCH: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in creepy new novel adaptation

Another fan added: "Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent. That’s it, that’s the tweet. #TheEssexSerpent," while a third person wrote: "I'm living for this angsty forbidden love troupe."

So what is the show actually about? The official synopsis reads: "[The story] follows London widow Cora Seaborne who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor, but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature."

Will you be watching the new series?

Chatting about the show at a screening, Tom discussed his complex character, explaining: "I suppose I tried to think of Will's sense of purpose and duty and acute responsibility he feels for containing the anxiety of his parishioners. It's a sense of duty which is in conflict with increasing turbulence of his internal world and in a way I suppose, if the Essex Serpent is also a symbol of things that are deep beneath the surface, of ideas, of feelings which we don't understand."

