Roar: viewers all saying the same thing about new Apple TV+ drama

Apple TV+'s new anthology series, Roar, landed on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new show.

Nicole Kidman leads a star-studded cast in the drama which features eight stand-alone episodes spanning several genres, from magical realism to psychological horror, each telling a feminist story.

Viewers took to Twitter after binge-watching the series to praise the compelling drama. One person wrote: "Obsessed with #Roar - can we have some more episodes?" while another added: "I gotta say, I'm digging #Roar on AppleTV+."

A third fan commented: "Seriously, #Roar is pretty epic. Can't stop watching," while another agreed, applauding Nicole's performance: "These episodes are pretty good. Nicole's had me emotional over here."

Other fans noticed the similarities between the show and Netflix's dystopian series, Black Mirror, which also features stand-alone episodes exploring a diversity of genres.

One person tweeted: "Looks like #ROAR on Apple+ is the new Black Mirror," while another added: "Just watched the first episode of #ROAR on @AppleTVPlus - throwing off some Black Mirror vibes for sure. Certainly thought-provoking. Also just more Issa Rae please. She's such a talent."

A third person simply commented: "Ok, so it's giving Black Mirror. #Roar."

Some viewers were left shocked by the bizarre drama, which sees "women eat photographs, date ducks and live on shelves like trophies," according to the synopsis.

One person tweeted: "Who is watching #Roar because this show is WILD!" while another added: "I can't even believe what I'm watching right now."

A third person wasn't entirely sure what to make of the series, writing: "Watching #ROAR on @AppleTV and very conflicted on my thoughts."

Many fans also praised the outstanding cast, which includes Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward alongside executive producer Nicole.

One person tweeted: "Watching #Roar on #AppleTV and wow… The stories are amazing and so are the cast. Only watched a few so far but @IssaRae, #BettyGilpin and @alisonbrie were brilliant in their episodes! Highly recommend to everyone!!"

Roar is available to stream on AppleTV+.

