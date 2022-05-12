The Repair Shop's Will Kirk was 'so close' to major TV role - but it's not what you think! His fans loved his latest Instagram post

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has revealed that he came "close" to landing the role of Doctor Who - but it's not what you think!

MORE: David Tennant shares secret words of support for Ncuti Gatwa after BAFTA appearance

Sharing to Instagram a photo of himself stepping into a replica of the sci-fi show's iconic blue TARDIS, he wrote: "Congratulations to @ncutigatwa for becoming the new Dr! I can't believe that I was so close to getting the gig! It seems that spying this old police box at @avoncroftmuseum is as close as I'm going to get."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop leaves guest in tears after Will Kirk's impressive restoration

Fans were quick to react to Will's post, and in fact, many were on board with the idea of him as the show's next Time Lord had Ncuti Gatwa not been announced as Jodie Whittaker's replacement.

MORE: The Repair Shop viewers left 'in tears' over emotional series ten debut

MORE: Jay Blades gets candid about difficult relationship with his father

One said: "Aw, Will you would make a lovely Dr Who. Maybe just part-time as we need to see you in The Repair Shop," while another commented: "Close but no cigar, eh? Maybe the next regeneration?

Will posted a photo of him alongside the sci-fi show's iconic TARDIS

Someone else joked: "I think the TARDIS needs a bit of a Repair Shop makeover, looks a bit worse for wear!" and a fourth added: "Might start watching it if he was!"

Will's post comes after it was announced on Sunday that Ncuti will be taking over as the 14th Doctor later on in the year. The actor is best known for his award-winning turn as Eric Effiong in Netflix's hit comedy Sex Education and he expressed his feelings at being chosen for his new role, saying that he was both "deeply honoured" and "beyond excited".

Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the new Doctor

In a statement released by the BBC, Ncuti said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

MORE: Will Kirk pays special tribute to wife following major achievement

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies added: "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, that I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.