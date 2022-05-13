The Repair Shop viewers all saying the same thing after Steve Fletcher's son makes debut on show Fans want to see more of Fred!

The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher was joined by his son Fred Fletcher on the latest episode of the heartwarming BBC One show for a very special restoration.

As viewers saw, Fred - who is the fourth of Steve's five children - joined his dad in the workshop to assist on the repair of the largest time-piece ever attempted on the programme.

A guest named Monica brought in a clock that measured almost three metres in height which had been designed and built by her late father Ron, for a display at the World Trade Centre in Dallas, Texas. It was one of five that he had made and took thousands of hours to complete.

On seeing the clock, Steve exclaimed: "I'm blown away, this is incredible! That's months and months of work. That's just incredible."

21-year-old Fred made his debut on the show on Wednesday

For the unique horological challenge, Steve and his son - who has followed in his talented father's footsteps and works as a junior clockmaker at the family workshop - worked together before delighting Monica by restoring the clock to its former glory.

Speaking to camera, Fred explained the huge clock's weight and how integral it is to the working of the inner mechanism.

Steve's sister also appears on the BBC show

Away from the show, Fred trains at Steve's business, The Clock Workshop, which is based in Whitney. The 21-year-old is the fourth generation of horologists in the Fletcher family, and he has been learning the trade since 2020.

However, the question that viewers seem to all be asking now is whether we will see Fred again in the future. Taking to Twitter, one said: "We need to see more Fred! #TheRepairShop," while another echoed this, writing: "Steve's son is a natural on camera. Hope we see more of the talented young man."

A third added: "How lovely to see Steve's son carrying on the family tradition in horology. #TheRepairShop.”

Not only is Fred Steve's son, but he is also co-star Suzie Fletcher's niece. As fans will know, Suzie, who is an expert in leather and saddles, joined The Repair Shop team back in season two after she was convinced by her brother to join the show.

