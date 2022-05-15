Lisa Marie Presley mourns late son Benjamin as she praises new Elvis movie Baz Luhrmann's latest will come out in June

Lisa Marie Presley returned to social media after over a year's absence to share her thoughts on the new Baz Luhrmann Elvis movie.

The singer also took the opportunity to reveal why she'd been away for so long, saying that she was still mourning the loss of her son Benjamin, who passed away in 2020.

"Hello, I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I'm and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.

"Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she wrote.

She then added, however, that she wanted to share her praise for the Austin Butler-led film, saying: "Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart & soul beautifully."

Hello, I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I'm and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 14, 2022

Lisa revealed why she was away from social media

Lisa even championed for Austin to win an Oscar for his performance, adding: "You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."

Elvis' daughter shared how her other children reacted to seeing the film, saying: "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.

"It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

"I can't tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances."

In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.) pic.twitter.com/qrcj3N1yhy — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 14, 2022

She praised the new Baz Luhrmann movie, Elvis

Lisa concluded by once again praising the Moulin Rouge director for his work on the film, ending with: "Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

