Sarah Ferguson has publicly reached out to her "sister", Lisa Marie Presley, following the tragic death of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin. It was confirmed on Sunday that Benjamin – the only grandson of Elvis Presley - had died on Sunday, leaving his mother "heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated". Sarah later took to social media, sharing a photograph of herself with Lisa Marie, writing: "You stayed with me in my darkest moments & I am here in yours.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson's Friendship

"Love you my sister Lisa Marie… wherever, whenever I am with you, in all steadfastness. Dearest Lisa Marie, Finley, Harper and Riley. You have a family here. I love you and will never stop loving my sissy @LisaPresley."

Sarah Ferguson has reached out to friend Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie's manager Roger Widynowski released a short statement following the news of Benjamin's death. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," he said of the star. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin was the younger of the two children Lisa Marie Presley had with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, before their divorce in 1994. The former couple also share actress daughter Riley Keough, 31.

Lisa Marie with her son Benjamin

Lisa Marie had previously described her son's resemblance to her famous father Elvis – who died in 1977 at the age of 42 - as "just uncanny".

The 52-year-old is also a mum to twin 11-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley, with her fourth husband, musician and producer Michael Lockwood, who she wed in 2006 after brief marriages to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

Elvis's daughter is a mother to four children

Lisa Marie had a particularly close bond with her son. For Mother's Day in 2009, they even got matching tattoos. Speaking to fans about it on Twitter in May 2012, she described it as "a Celtic eternity knot" that represents "eternal love and connection".

One of Lisa Marie's rare social media posts, shared in June 2019, showed her with all four of her children, including Benjamin. She wrote: "Mama Lion with cubs."