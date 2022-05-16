Doctor Who fans think Peter Capaldi is returning after Russell T Davies drops major hint '12' reasons why we’re VERY excited about this news

Doctor Who fans were ecstatic to learn that David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to the show for the 60th anniversary - but Russell T. Davies has hinted that the announcements certainly do not end there!

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

Sharing the announcement about the pair’s return, he wrote: "THEY’RE BACK! The Doctor and Donna! But… how?! He wiped her memory! If she remembers, she’ll die! But, but… is it a flashback? A dream sequence? A lie? A fantasy? A parallel universe?! Alt Doctor? The Land of Fiction?! You’ll find out in 2023 as Doctor Who hits its 60th - diamond! - anniversary!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant tearful as he leaves Doctor Who

He then added: "Okay. That’s enough. Stop now. Stop. No more announcements…" accompanied by a smug emoji - which is where things get interesting! The screenwriter’s tease has led fans to believe that another announcement is on the way - and have worked out what it might be!

READ: Doctor Who announces Ncuti Gatwa as new Doctor – details

MORE: David Tennant’s wife Georgia has best reaction to Doctor Who casting news

Taking to Reddit, fans pointed out that they think the next announcement will be that Peter Capaldi, who played the 12th Doctor, will be back for the 60th-anniversary special.

We're very intrigued!

One person wrote: "I’m guessing one of these announcements will be Capaldi back for the special, given he was spotted in Cardiff. Edit: apparently that might just be a rumor but I think it's fairly likely regardless." Another fan added: "It's not a rumour that he was in Cardiff - Rachel Talaley posted a selfie with him there on her Instagram… Oh and look who else she's been hanging around with."

We'd love to see Peter Capaldi back on the show

They added two snaps of director Rachel Talaley posing with Peter and Matt Lucas - who also starred as the Doctor’s assistant Nardole during Peter’s time on the show. Discussing the snaps, another person wrote: "So many people related to this show in Cardiff around the same time surely can’t be a coincidence."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.