Doctor Who announces Ncuti Gatwa as new Doctor – details

On Sunday, the BBC made the announcement that Doctor Who fans had been waiting for, revealing that Ncuti Gatwa is the next Doctor.

The actor is best known for his award-winning turn as Eric Effiong in Netflix’s hit comedy Sex Education and he expressed his feelings at being chosen for his new role, saying that he was both "deeply honoured" and "beyond excited".

In a statement released by the broadcaster, Ncuti said: "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

He went on: "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.

"Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true.

Ncuti's new role was announced on Sunday

"His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground.

"The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family.

"Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

The actor is a Scottish BAFTA winner

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies added: "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, that I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

