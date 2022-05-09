David Tennant’s wife Georgia has best reaction to Doctor Who casting news Georgia starred in the series as the Doctor’s daughter

Fans of Doctor Who were absolutely thrilled by the news that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor, but we think Georgia Tennant might have had the best reaction yet!

The actress has a very Doctor Who family as she is married to former Doctor David Tenant and her father Peter Davison played the fifth Doctor - and she even starred in the show herself back in 2008 as the Doctor’s daughter, Jenny.

Posting about the new Time Lord, she shared a screenshot of the casting announcement on Instagram, simply writing: "Hello Dad."

People were loving the caption, with one writing: "Hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaah 'hello dad,'" while another wrote: "Jenny companion Jenny companion JENNY COMPANION!!" Others thought she might have been hinting at a return to the series herself, with one person commenting: "Hmm, does this caption indicate you're coming backkk?"

Ncuti opened up about the casting news, which was announced shortly before the BAFTA awards on Sunday. In a statement shared on the Doctor Who website, he said: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling.

"A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger."

Ncuti will play the next Doctor

Russell T. Davies, who will be returning as the showrunner for the next series, added: "The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those Tardis keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started."

