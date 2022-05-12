David Tennant shares secret words of support for new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa after BAFTA appearance The former Time Lords had some advice for the star

Doctor Who actors David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker have given some words of wisdom to Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa after he was named the new Time Lord ahead of the BAFTA awards on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram after the exciting awards ceremony, Ncuti thanked the doctor-duo who, according to the actor, offered up "beautiful words of support and encouragement," ahead of him taking over the role.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Ncuti wrote: "There are a lot of thank you’s in this caption so please excuse the cringe. But mans feeling hella grateful at the moment….

"Thank you @bafta for continually supporting and recognising the @sexeducation family and myself. 3rd nomination in a row feels very mad.

"The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker and Mr David Tennant for your beautiful words of support and encouragement on BAFTA day. I was absolutely cacking my pants and honestly speaking to you two was priceless.

"The Doctor Who fam: Russell, all the producers and the wonderful fans have been so gracious and welcoming. I am stunned and speechless at the support…"

Ncuti shared the update with his 2.7 million followers

Also in the statement, Ncuti thanked his entire team for his spectacular appearance at the BAFTAs including his agents, hair stylists, and fashion house, Orange Culture, for his glorious red carpet look.

The 29-year-old also gave a special mention to Sex Education co-star Amiee Lou Wood, with who he presented the award for best-scripted comedy.

He penned: "Lastly…@aimeelouwood. My soul twin. Thank you for just being you. You’re a talent that I get to learn from every day. Just by watching.

"My heart is so full. Thank you, everybody.

"Okay wishywashyness over. (P.s I tried to tag all the photographers I could but didn’t know all of them..drop me a message and I’ll tag)."

There has been no official confirmation as to when Ncuti will take over the role but according to reports, audiences will see him replace Jodie Whittaker in the autumn.

