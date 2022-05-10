Piers Morgan claims he's becoming 'more and more concerned' about the Queen's health The Talk Tv presenter tweeted his worries

Following the news that the Queen will miss the opening of parliament for the first time in 59 years, Talk TV presenter Piers Morgan took to Twitter to share his worries.

"This is not good. Getting more and more concerned about the Queen’s health," he wrote to his 7.9 million followers. One replied: "Surely it's the expectation that at 96 she can keep up the same schedule she did 20 years that is the problem?" to which Piers responded: "It's the fact she can't do an increasing number of things she did every year until now that is worrying."

During a broadcast on Talk TV, Piers reiterated the official comment that the Queen is missing the occasion due to "episodic mobility problems," explaining that she's only ever missed the event twice during her 70-year reign, both times due to pregnancy.

"I'm sure I speak for all of us when I say I sincerely wish her the very speediest of recoveries, particularly with the platinum jubilee celebrations coming up fast," Piers continued.

Piers' followers shared their thoughts on the Queen's ill health. "Unfortunately I think it's an age-related problem, therefore not one that she can recover from. Some days will be better than others, some days, less stiffness, more mobility, but others days, more difficulties," one wrote.

Piers Morgan met the Queen in 2007

Another penned: "Hardest working person there has ever been. Totally devoted to carrying out her duties since the very second her father died. No one in the land and likely the world has been “on duty” as long as our fabulous Queen."

Regarding the decision for the Queen to miss the occasion, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

The Queen and Piers Morgan have met on several occasions

"At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the will read the Queen's Speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with the Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

