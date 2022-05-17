Gogglebox star sparks reaction from fans after sharing hospital snap The Malones are adored cast members on the Channel 4 show

Gogglebox stars Tom Malone Senior and his wife Julie sparked a reaction on social media when they posted a snap of Tom's recent visit to the hospital. The Channel 4 regulars, who have been a part of the show since 2014, took to Instagram to share the photo, which showed Tom giving blood.

The TV stars were keen to encourage their followers to do the same, as the caption read: "Tom doing his bit for poorly people! Give blood! X."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the Malones, with one person writing: "Well done Tom! I gave my 22nd donation last month! It's a wonderful thing to be able to do if you can! Fab pic!"

Another said: "You Malones just keep getting better I didn't think it was possible, lovely family." A third added: "That is absolutely amazing. Well done. A family member needed plasma recently following a treatment to save Kidneys transplanted."

Tom Malone Sr shared this photo from his trip to give blood

Meanwhile, Gogglebox star Ellie Warner also received plenty of warm wishes and kind messages from her followers this week after she made her return to the Channel 4 show following a break.

The star, who appears on the programme alongside her sister Izzi, was absent from recent episodes after her boyfriend, Nat, was involved in a terrifying road accident which saw him spend time in hospital.

Ahead of last Friday's episode, Ellie wrote: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."

Ellie and Izzi recently returned to Gogglebox

Ellie also shared an update on Nat's condition while on the show, after giving him a call to joke with him over what he thought a 'shotgun wedding' meant.

Putting him on speaker, Nat sounded happy and in good spirits, and viewers were touched by the couple's exchange, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "I've never met Nat, nor am I likely to but I'm so, so happy to have heard him talking to Ellie on the phone. Well done Nat, so glad you're getting better."

