Gogglebox viewers concerned as fan-favourite family miss latest episode As Ellie and Izzi Warner made their return, another family were nowhere to be found

Gogglebox returned for a brand new instalment on Friday night, but some viewers were left concerned as the Baggs family were nowhere to be found.

The Essex-based family-of-four, made up of mum Lisa, dad Terry and sons George and Joe, joined the show in 2020 but were noticeably absent from the latest instalment of the Channel 4 programme.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Lee gives update on Jenny's health

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: "Missing the Baggs family tonight," while another echoed this, adding: "#Gogglebox where are the Baggs? Really need to see more of them." A third asked: "Where are Joe and Roisen and the Baggs?" while plenty more were left scratching their heads at the family's unexpected absence.

Clearing up the confusion, Joe and George took to Instagram to reveal why they were missing, revealing that they have had a "chaotic and busy couple of weeks".

George and Joe revealed on Instagram why the family were missing

"Ello lovelies, the Baggs aren't on Gogglebox this week as we've had such a chaotic & busy couple of weeks we haven't managed to film," they shared to both their Instagrams alongside a photo of themselves. "It's always an amazing show though and we can't wait to watch along with you!"

Elsewhere on the episode, Ellie and Izzi Warner made their return

They didn't mention whether they will be making their return to the show before the current series wraps up.

Elsewhere on the show, Ellie Warner and her sister Izzi returned after taking some time off following Ellie's boyfriend Nat Eddleston's tragic accident in March.

The TV star has been missing from the show for the last few weeks to care for Nat, who was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car during a night out in Leeds. Nat was placed on a life support machine and sustained several severe injuries, including a broken back, a broken neck, and two collapsed lungs.

However, on Friday, Ellie looked like her normal self again as she settled on the sofa with her sister Izzi – and Nat even made a brief cameo, with Ellie calling him on the phone at the start of the episode.

