Gogglebox star inundated with support from cast following announcement 

The Gogglebox cast were out in force to welcome back the fan favourite pair, sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, after they were absent from the show for several weeks following Ellie’s partner Nat being in intensive care after being hit by a car.

Posting a snap of themselves filming the show, Ellie wrote: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal," and needless to say, their fellow cast members were delighted to hear from them.

Sophie Sanford commented: "Great to see you both back!! Xxxx" with a row of pink love hearts, while Dave and Shirley added: "Great to have you back." Stephen Webb, who appears on the show with his husband Daniel, added: "Yayyyy we’ve missed you honeys."

Izzi also celebrated the news by sharing a snap of the pair with the BAFTA that the show won for Best Factual Entertainment Programme, writing: "When the BAFTA came to Leeds, well done team Gogglebox!"

We're so glad that they're back

Ellie also shared an update on Nat’s condition while on the show, after giving him a call to joke with him over what he thought a 'shotgun wedding' meant. Putting him on speaker, Nat sounded happy and in good spirits, and viewers were touched by the couple's exchange, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "I've never met Nat, nor am I likely to but I'm so so happy to have heard him talking to Ellie on the phone. Well done Nat, so glad you're getting better."

Another said: "So lovely to see Ellie & Izzy back & to hear Nat sounding so well," a third added: "Pretty sure hearing Nat on the phone with Ellie is gonna be the best bit of #Gogglebox tonight. Great to know he's recovering."

