Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's boyfriend makes 'cameo' as she returns to show after his accident The TV star's boyfriend Nat Eddleston was hit by a car in March

Ellie Warner delighted fans when she returned to Gogglebox after taking some time off following her boyfriend Nat Eddleston's tragic accident in March.

MORE: Gogglebox's Ellie Warner inundated with support as she misses show following boyfriend's hospitalisation

The TV star has been missing from the show for the last few weeks to care for Nat, who was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car during a night out in Leeds. Nat was placed on a life support machine and sustained several severe injuries including a broken back, a broken neck, and two collapsed lungs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Stephen Webb explains to fans why he's missing from show

However, on Friday, Ellie looked like her normal self again as she settled on the sofa with her sister Izzi Warner – and Nat even made a brief 'cameo', with Ellie calling him on the phone at the start of the episode.

Putting him on speaker, Nat sounded happy and in good spirits, as the duo joked about their confusion over having a shotgun wedding, with Nat believing it meant you were forced to marry "because you got someone pregnant".

MORE: Gogglebox's Ellie Warner's house with boyfriend Nat has hidden rooms - and they are so plush

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

When Ellie asked if it meant he was "going to get me pregnant?" Nat quickly replied, "No", before they both burst into giggles.

Nat made a brief appearance on Gogglebox in 2020

Fans were delighted to see Ellie back and were touched by the couple's exchange, with one viewer writing on Twitter: "I've never met Nat, nor am I likely to but I'm so so happy to have heard him talking to Ellie on the phone. Well done Nat, so glad you're getting better."

Another said: "So lovely to see Ellie & Izzy back & to hear Nat sounding so well," a third added: "Pretty sure hearing Nat on the phone with Ellie is gonna be the best bit of #Gogglebox tonight. Great to know he's recovering."

Last month, West Yorkshire Police confirmed to The Sun that the driver of the car that hit Nat, who they had previously been looking for, "was questioned" in connection with the incident.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.