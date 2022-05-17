BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood makes emotional request as Dan Walker holds back his tears on last day The BBC Breakfast journalist has left after six years

Carol Kirkwood may have been absent from Wednesday's BBC Breakfast, but that didn't stop the weather reporter from sending an emotional message to her colleague Dan Walker.

The show dedicated it's final segment to Dan, who has left the corporation after six years for a move to Channel 5. The journalist was joined by Sally Nugent and former co-host Louise Minchin as colleagues and celebrities such as Alan Shearer, Adam Peaty and Jessica Ennis-Hill paid tribute.

WATCH: Dan Walker bid an emotional goodbye to BBC Breakfast

However, it was Carol's poem which left Dan almost in tears. "Dan, I cannot believe you are leaving. You know, Dan's been with us for many a year," she said in a video message.

"When we first heard he was coming, it filled us with fear. But how wrong were we, and I say this with glee, he's been an absolute superstar and we'll miss him terribly."

She added: "Dan, don't go! Just stay. We love you. It's been such a joy working with you and a privilege and I've learned from you as well. But I wish you well, and make sure you stay in touch. Lots of love!"

Dan, 45, later described Carol as "the backbone of the show, " and added to his colleagues: "It's always been my dream to do a job like this. It does feel a bit surreal that I won't be on this sofa anymore."

Dan shared these pictures on his final day at BBC Breakfast

He added: "I'm really thankful that I've had so many incredible memories of working on this programme and the wonderful moments that this role has given me. It's been a real privilege to sit here and to present this programme, which we all know means an awful lot to so many people who watch."

Turning towards the camera to address viewers, he said: "Thank you for tuning in. Thank you for all the comments and the kind messages and the many lovely words over the years.

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I, and all of us, never ever take any of that for granted, the fact that people watch this programme and they enjoy it and they feel that it's a part of their lives."

