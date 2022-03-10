BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood leaves fans guessing as she teases exciting news We wonder what it could be...

Carol Kirkwood teased some "exciting news" with her Instagram followers on Thursday. Sharing her usual daily photo on social media, the BBC Breakfast weather reporter teased: "Exciting news to come today…. Watch this space!!!! [heart emojis] xxx."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Good morning Lady K. Hope your news is good…" Another stated: "Good morning princess can't wait to hear your news, have a wonderful day hun."

A third post read: "Good morning Carol, hopefully you are going to say we are in for a mini heatwave."

Carol, 59, is one of the BBC's most experienced and beloved weather presenters, best known for her work on BBC Breakfast. She has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and away from the television screen, released her debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, last year.

Back in June, the TV star gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. She opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend in an interview, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".

The TV star has teased some exciting news

Speaking with Prima Magazine, the weather presenter admitted she is extremely happy but isn't sure whether she is ready to remarry anytime soon.

"I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny - he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well," she revealed.

"He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

