Dan Walker sparks reaction as he reveals morning routine ahead of BBC Breakfast exit The star is preparing for his final show

Dan Walker is gearing up for his final appearance on BBC Breakfast and ahead of his exit he has shared an insight into his early morning routine.

The presenter took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his alarms, joking: "I'm going to miss so much about BBC Breakfast but… only two more days of this!

WATCH: Dan Walker teases BBC Breakfast replacement

"See you in the morning. Need to bring some cakes for my last day on Tuesday," he added. "#ClaxonOfDisaster."

The screenshot shows five separate alarms which have been given different names depending on the time. The first, set for 03:01 has been titled "GET UP, STANDUP!" while the second, set for 03:05, says: "FEEL THE BURN."

Dan shared a screenshot of his phone alarms ahead of his BBC Breakfast exit

The third, 03:07, reads, "SNOOZE YOU LOSE" while the fourth, at 03:11, is called: "GET UP YOU MASSIVE HORSE!" The final call – at 03:19 – has been named "THE CLAXON OF DISASTER."

Fans loved the insight with one telling the star: "This speaks to me!!" A second noted: "I bet you can't wait for day 1 of not waking up at silly o'clock! Breakfast just won't be the same without you but I'm excited to see what your future is bringing!!"

The star has appeared on the show since 2016

And a third confessed: "The random amount of minutes between each alarm would tip me over. All would have to be the same amount of minutes apart!"

It comes after Dan suffered a morning mishap on Wednesday last week. Taking to his social media accounts, the 45-year-old revealed that he almost missed his spot on the red sofa after forgetting to set his alarm clocks the night before.

Dan is leaving the BBC to join Channel 5

Posting a snap of him and his co-star Sally Nugent in the studio, Dan wrote: "My last ever Wednesday on #BBCBreakfast and guess what? I forgot to set my alarms for the first time in six years.

"Thankfully the body clock kicked in and I wasn't too late. I hope you can join us today. I'll sort out a proper alarm for next week," he added.

