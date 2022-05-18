Sheridan Smith's exciting new show sounds amazing - details here The Gavin and Stacey actress plays the titular character

Sheridan Smith is set to front a brand new Sky comedy series titled Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything - and it sounds brilliant.

MORE: 7 Sheridan Smith dramas that are a must-watch

The actress will play the titular character, Rosie, who has an addictive personality and is dependent on pretty much everything, from Terry's Chocolate Oranges to Xanax.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Sheridan Smith in ITV's No Return?

After she wakes up in a hospital bed following a humiliating incident at her brother Joey's wedding, Rosie decides that it's time to turn her life around by "giving up everything".

Sky teased the new show: "But as Rosie juggles her father's ill health and the possibility of losing her job, she has the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything - her friendships, her family and her work life.

"Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn't the addictions that are the problem. If Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?"

MORE: Sheridan Smith shares extremely rare glimpse into life with her 'beautiful boy' Billy

MORE: Sheridan Smith gives glimpse inside stylish new family home

The Gavin and Stacey star is reuniting with Susan Nickson for the new project, who created and wrote BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, which Sheridan starred in opposite Ralf Little and Will Mellor.

Sheridan Smith is set to star in a new comedy series

Meanwhile, David Sant, who is known for his work on Channel 4's Home and ITV sitcom Benidorm, will be at the helm directing the new show.

Sheridan has been no stranger to the small screen in recent months, having starring in three major dramas in the first few weeks of 2022. Viewers will remember the actress playing Sarah Sak in the BBC's harrowing true-crime drama, Four Lives, before taking on the role of chaotic secondary school teacher Jenna Garvey in Channel 5's The Teacher. She then moved over to ITV to star in the broadcaster's gripping family drama, No Return.

Kenneth Branagh is playing Boris Johnson in new drama, This England

The news of Sheridan's upcoming project comes as Sky announced the launch of 200 original shows, which are due to air this year, including comedy Romantic Getaway, starring Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan and season two of I Hate Suzie, featuring Billie Piper.

Kenneth Branagh will lead new drama This England, which will explore the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, while Keeley Hawes will front a new adaptation of John Wyndham's 1957 science fiction novel, The Midwich Cuckoos.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.