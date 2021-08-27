Sheridan Smith shares extremely rare glimpse into life with her 'beautiful boy' Billy The actress became a mother in May 2020

Sheridan Smith treated her fans to an extremely rare insight into her family life with her son Billy, whom she welcomed with ex-fiancé Jamie Horn in May 2020.

Sharing two pictures alongside a heartwarming clip, the actress certainly looked picture perfect as she kissed her little boy during a family day out.

"My beautiful boy, how handsome," she wrote alongside the first image, showing her son's face for the very first time. "My angel [heart emoji]." She then added: "Kisses for mummy!!!"

In the sweet video, Sheridan could be heard giggling as she told her son: "Kisses for mummy," to which he listened to and obliged.

In her ITV documentary, Becoming Mum, which aired last year, the 40-year-old opened up about motherhood and revealed how it gave her a "second chance at life".

Sheridan said: "My dad died and I think things that I hadn't dealt with caused the big explosion, mentally. It was like a bomb went off in my head. Now I feel like I’ve got a second chance at life.

The actress also posted this cute photo

"It's such a huge thing to have a baby. If you've had a mental health issue in the past, you worry it will rear its ugly head again. I would hate for the wheels to come off."

In July, it was revealed that Sheridan had parted ways from her partner Jamie after three years. In May 2018, it was reported that Jamie had got down on one knee with a £10,000 engagement ring and popped the question to Sheridan.

At the time of their split, they told The Sun: "It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart. We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

