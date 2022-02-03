7 Sheridan Smith dramas that are a must-watch We are obsessed with the star right now!

Sheridan Smith seems to be everywhere at the moment! The hugely prolific television actress has starred in some brilliant dramas, and has won a BAFTA, a National Television Award and is a two-time Emmy Award nominee thanks to her amazing talent. But have you watched all of her shows, and what is worth a watch? See our top picks here…

No Return - ITV

Coming on 7 February, the series follows Sheridan as Kathy, a mum who has her world turned upside down after her teenage son Noah gets into trouble at a beach party with a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel. Kathy and her husband Martin's world falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son's freedom against extremely challenging circumstances."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The actress is set to star in the upcoming ITV drama

The Moorside – ITV/Britbox

The drama follows Sheridan as Julie Bushby, the real-life friend of Shannon Matthews' mother Karen, and who championed the search for her following her disappearance in 2008. The 2017 show follows Julie's fear, jubilation, and ultimately horror as the truth about her friend comes to light, and Sheridan's performance will bring a tear to your eye. An absolute must-watch.

Inside No. 9 - BBC

As an anthology series, Sheridan only appeared in one episode of BBC's celebrated quirky series, but what an episode it was. The 12 Days of Christine sees Sheridan as Christine, a young woman who seems to be randomly skipping through moments of her life, much to the bemusement of her and the audience. To say anymore would be to give it away, but do not sleep on this amazing performance.

The Teacher – Channel 5

Channel 5's new drama follows Sheridan as a schoolteacher who is accused of sleeping with one of her teenage students following a night out – although she has no memory of the night. The series has been a huge hit, and you might even be able to catch up before the story's conclusion on Thursday night.

Cleaning Up – ITV/Britbox

Sheridan plays Sam Cook, a cleaner at a financial company with debt problems and a gambling addiction, who decides to throw herself into the world of finance after finding out about insider trading.

Four Lives – BBC

Sheridan plays a victim of a serial killer's mother who doesn't stop fighting for justice in this haunting true-crime series. The story follows four young men whose lives are cut short after crossing paths with the serial killer Stephen Port, while the police fail to connect the deaths as suspicious.

Cilla – ITV/BritBox

Based in the late great Cilla Black's hometown of Liverpool, the series follows Sheridan as the beloved singer during her rise to fame in the 1960s, as well as her relationships with the likes of Bobby Willis and Brian Epstein.

