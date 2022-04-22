We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Listen up reality TV fans! There's a brand new dating show coming to screens that needs to be added to your watch list. Lovestruck High, from Prime Video, shows a group of singles come together in the hope of finding love with plenty of drama thrown in for good measure.

The world of reality shows is a crowded one, but there are many things that set Lovestruck High apart from the regular dating programme format. For starters, the group of singles for taking part are a brilliantly diverse bunch of eclectic individuals and is very inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community – giving other rival shows a run for their money.

WATCH: Lovestruck High is the brand new dating show from Prime Video - see the official trailer

Not only that, all the action takes place with an epic American high school backdrop, and features a very famous name giving the witty and, sometimes savage, voiceover. Before Lovestruck High becomes your next obsession, here's everything you need to know ahead of its launch…

What is Lovestruck High?

Lovestruck High is a brand new dating show which sees a group of singles all head back to school in the hope of finding love. Rather than hanging out in a shared accommodation abroad, the show offers a fresh take as the contestants set foot inside a sprawling country building kitted out with an American high school aesthetic.

Lovestruck High sees a group of singles head back to school to find love

The singles will get to know one another and form connections while enjoying their time trying out for the cheerleading squad, attending dates at the diner, before heading to Prom for the show's finale.

The show promises plenty of drama and twists including some students being expelled as they miss out on their chance of becoming Prom King or Queen. Whichever couple reigns champion at the end will be crowned the prize pot of $100,000.

Are you excited to watch?

Who stars on Lovestruck High?

The lively group viewers are introduced to during the first two episodes are: Adam, Alex, Basit, Chante, Charlie, Dan, Geoff, Huss, Jess, Jody, Junaid, KT, Alex, Megan, Sin, Theo and Yasmine. However, from the trailer, it looks as if more singles are thrown into the mix later in the series to spice it up.

As well as the participants hoping to find love, audiences will be introduced to the faculty at Lovestruck High, Principal Nelson, Miss Kelly and Coach Hughes. The teachers take the group for their classes (including a painting class which ends up being very awkward for one couple) and throw a few spanners into the works such as expelling students.

Lovestruck High is coming to Prime Video very soon

When thinking of American high schools, it's hard not to think of classic teen movies such as Mean Girls – so it's fitting that the voiceover star for the new show is Lindsay Lohan! There's even clever nods back to the 2004 movie throughout the show.

When is Lovestruck High out?

Lovestruck High lands on Prime Video on May 18th.

