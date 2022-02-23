The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fans divided as show makes major change for season four

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel made its triumphant return to screens this week, and fans didn't waste any time getting stuck in.

However, the new season of the Emmy award-winning comedy series, which stars Rachel Brosnahan as 1950s housewife turned stand-up performer taking the New York comedy scene by storm, had something of a mixed reaction from fans after they realised that the show has undergone a major format shake-up.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four

"Wait a minute… Is Amazon Prime doing the weekly release thing for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel?" one questioned while someone else wrote: "Please tell me WHY The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is dropping weekly... I wanna binge this new season."

Another disgruntled viewer said: "Whoever at @PrimeVideo that made the decision to upload the new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel weekly instead of uploading the entire season at once made a horrible decision. I had a three day weekend and planned to binge it only to find out there is only two episodes."

New episodes of the comedy-drama landed on Amazon Prime on Friday

A fourth added: "I don't appreciate the way The Marvelous Mrs Maisel made me wait this long and now wants me to wait from week to week."

However, not all fans felt the same, and in fact, some were actually glad the release strategy had changed. As one wrote: "I think it works much better; it's too stylized for a binge and it loses some of its charm."

Someone else agreed, writing: "I also like abandoning the binge model. Weekly releases keep the momentum and conversation going. I tend to retain and enjoy the shows more that way."

Are you enjoying season four so far? The first two episodes, which dropped on Friday 18 February, saw Miriam 'Midge' Maisel deal with the emotional and financial fallout of being kicked off of Shy Baldwin's world tour after making several suggestive jokes about his sexuality during her stand-up routine.

